Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $34,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

