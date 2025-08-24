Raymond James Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF $PFXF

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $36,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,157,000 after acquiring an additional 285,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 347,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,111 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

PFXF opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $18.45.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

