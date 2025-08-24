Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 138,561 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $33,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $6,827,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,609 shares of company stock worth $22,736,123. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE IRM opened at $93.7470 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.67 and a beta of 1.07. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

