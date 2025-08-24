Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $34,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Woodward by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,133,000 after purchasing an additional 751,541 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 44,162.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,187,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,225,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,989,000 after purchasing an additional 168,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. This trade represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total value of $565,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,998.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,283. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $248.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $267.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.98 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WWD. Truist Financial increased their price target on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.11.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

