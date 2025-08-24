Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 2,345 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc $EMO

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $31,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $500,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 105,666.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $47.0850 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 910.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

