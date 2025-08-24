Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 250,878 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November $GNOV

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 955,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November worth $32,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 106,825.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

GNOV stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $37.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $266.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

