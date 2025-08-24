Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 28,095 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $36,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838,066 shares of company stock valued at $384,430,031 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

