Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 450 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of The Ensign Group worth $35,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,724.96. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,733. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $172.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $173.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

