Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 5,749 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $32,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,538,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 7,288.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 132,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 131,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,001,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 117,087 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.