Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 8,761 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $161.5530 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $230.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.47, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

