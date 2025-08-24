Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 97,438 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $36,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,122,000 after purchasing an additional 895,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 661,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 515,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,419,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,524,000 after purchasing an additional 481,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,495,000 after purchasing an additional 468,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $17,018,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 55,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $3,375,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,550.05. The trade was a 61.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 67,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $3,828,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 423,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,965,270.56. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,141 shares of company stock valued at $25,129,882 in the last ninety days. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

StepStone Group Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of STEP opened at $61.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.The company had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -31.17%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

