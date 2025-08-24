Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) & Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Financial Review

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) and Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Spirax Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $6.03 billion 1.69 $196.20 million $3.76 40.93 Spirax Group $2.13 billion 6.90 $244.34 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Spirax Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirax Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spirax Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Spirax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord 4.28% 9.73% 4.46% Spirax Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Regal Rexnord and Spirax Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 8 0 3.00 Spirax Group 0 1 0 1 3.00

Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus price target of $185.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.38%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Spirax Group.

Dividends

Regal Rexnord pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Spirax Group pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Regal Rexnord pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Spirax Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Spirax Group

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food, beverage, oil, gas, chemical, power generation, healthcare, water and wastewater, buildings, mining and precious metal processing, semiconductor, and transport sectors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

