Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R Acquires 250,000 Shares

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 250,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $8,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,815,208 shares in the company, valued at $412,137,089.28. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 297,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,486,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 135,641 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $4,396,124.81.

On Thursday, August 14th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 203,161 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.89 per share, with a total value of $6,478,804.29.

On Monday, August 18th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 111,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 339,863 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $10,678,495.46.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 339,728 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $10,446,636.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,508,268.72.

On Friday, August 8th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 448,887 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,254,615.10.

On Friday, July 25th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 4,477,919 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $33.9960 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 20,133.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

