Reviewing AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. AFC Gamma pays out -146.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSpire Capital pays out -290.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and BrightSpire Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $51.99 million 1.79 $16.78 million ($0.41) -10.02 BrightSpire Capital $244.77 million 3.07 -$131.98 million ($0.22) -26.25

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Gamma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AFC Gamma and BrightSpire Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 3 0 1 2.50 BrightSpire Capital 1 0 4 0 2.60

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.90%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus target price of $6.7917, indicating a potential upside of 17.60%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than BrightSpire Capital.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma -25.35% 10.06% 5.78% BrightSpire Capital -16.92% 7.74% 2.21%

Risk & Volatility

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats AFC Gamma on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

