Reviewing Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cars.com and Globavend”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $719.15 million 1.13 $48.19 million $0.62 21.39 Globavend $16.54 million 0.02 $1.34 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Globavend.

Cars.com has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globavend has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cars.com and Globavend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80 Globavend 0 0 0 1 4.00

Cars.com currently has a consensus price target of $17.30, indicating a potential upside of 30.48%. Globavend has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,635.36%. Given Globavend’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globavend is more favorable than Cars.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 5.71% 17.43% 7.91% Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cars.com beats Globavend on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

