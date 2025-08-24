Reviewing Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) & Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daikin Industries and Gauzy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries $31.21 billion 1.25 $1.75 billion $0.64 20.88 Gauzy $103.53 million 1.05 -$53.18 million ($2.05) -2.78

Analyst Recommendations

Daikin Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daikin Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Daikin Industries and Gauzy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gauzy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Gauzy has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.98%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Daikin Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Daikin Industries has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gauzy has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries and Gauzy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries 6.02% 9.66% 5.35% Gauzy -39.63% -93.64% -27.62%

Summary

Daikin Industries beats Gauzy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daikin Industries

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company’s chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

