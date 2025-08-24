Reviewing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 17.91% 6.58% 0.93% Glacier Bancorp 14.99% 5.98% 0.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renasant and Glacier Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $771.83 million 4.84 $195.46 million $2.54 15.49 Glacier Bancorp $877.23 million 6.55 $190.14 million $1.92 25.25

Renasant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glacier Bancorp. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Renasant has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Renasant pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Renasant and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 2 3 1 2.83 Glacier Bancorp 0 3 3 1 2.71

Renasant currently has a consensus price target of $41.6667, indicating a potential upside of 5.92%. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.13%. Given Renasant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Summary

Renasant beats Glacier Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It also provides non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, the company offers construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. Further, it provides commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

