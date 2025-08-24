Reviewing NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NextDecade has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NextDecade and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade N/A -26.59% -6.45% Delek Logistics Partners 16.58% 1,224.47% 6.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

66.7% of NextDecade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of NextDecade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NextDecade and Delek Logistics Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade N/A N/A -$61.75 million ($0.78) -13.13 Delek Logistics Partners $940.64 million 2.47 $142.68 million $2.95 14.71

Delek Logistics Partners has higher revenue and earnings than NextDecade. NextDecade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NextDecade and Delek Logistics Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade 0 0 3 1 3.25 Delek Logistics Partners 1 1 3 0 2.40

NextDecade presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.95%. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. Given NextDecade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextDecade is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats NextDecade on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment includes refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products and terminalling services at refined products terminals to independent third parties. The Storage and Transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil, intermediate, and refined products transportation and storage services. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.