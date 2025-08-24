Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $285,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,834.75. This represents a 39.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,233 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,391. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Up 4.0%

Roku stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.33, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.