Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 231,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 142,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

