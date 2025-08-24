Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Target Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of TGT opened at $98.9880 on Thursday. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.84. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 16,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

