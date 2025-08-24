Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Royce Small-Cap Trust stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Royce Small-Cap Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%.

In other Royce Small-Cap Trust news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 21,735 shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $325,155.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,592.48. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Small-Cap Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

