Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Judith Gold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $1,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,044.69. This trade represents a 47.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 446,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $8,185,824.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,975.05. This trade represents a 96.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,816,090 shares of company stock worth $44,026,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $20.9320 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

