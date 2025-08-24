Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 160,861 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 684,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 160,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 718,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 159,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 397,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Orion Group Trading Up 5.9%

ORN opened at $6.9820 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

