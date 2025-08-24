Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 458 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $19,267,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of CHDN opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

