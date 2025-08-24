Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,157 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. $CBNK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.70. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.29 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

