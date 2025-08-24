Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 72,082 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 140.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 72,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 17.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Koppers by 19.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 758,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125,799 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Koppers stock opened at $30.1820 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.19 million, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.40. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

