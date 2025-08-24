Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 7.1%

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.3740 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.67. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

