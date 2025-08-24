Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,027,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after buying an additional 617,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 280,554 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

QuinStreet stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.24 million, a P/E ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 0.71. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $26.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.43%.QuinStreet’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

