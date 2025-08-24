Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock opened at $39.9170 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.74. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

