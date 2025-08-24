Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,893 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LINC. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

LINC opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $25.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $142,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,892.37. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlton Rose sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,420.85. This trade represents a 66.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

