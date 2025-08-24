Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,990 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 257.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Power Integrations by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $69.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%.Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.60. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,535.18. This trade represents a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,322. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.