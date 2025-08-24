Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,077 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter valued at $647,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

Iamgold Price Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $8.7650 on Friday. Iamgold Corporation has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million. Research analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.