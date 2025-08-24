Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3,912.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of THR stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $883.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.990 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

