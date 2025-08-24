Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS stock opened at $76.2510 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Cohen & Steers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 29.82%.Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

