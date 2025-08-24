Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. $NGS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4,293.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean K. Holley acquired 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $99,135.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,048 shares in the company, valued at $99,135.52. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 413,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,017.50. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natural Gas Services Group currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NGS opened at $26.7090 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

