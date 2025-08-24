Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after buying an additional 168,545 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $56.24 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $72.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.08 million. Diodes had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

