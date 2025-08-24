Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $61,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 698.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

NYSE HXL opened at $63.4540 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Hexcel Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

