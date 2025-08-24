Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. $BHR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 214,767.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $2.2450 on Friday. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $153.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.19.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The firm had revenue of $179.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.97%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

