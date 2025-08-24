Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OII. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $23.9720 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

