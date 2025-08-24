Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 45.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.51 per share, with a total value of $34,930.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,669. The trade was a 40.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $2,488,205.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 657,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,261,337.44. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $157,786 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $19,260,310. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

