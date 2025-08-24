Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Aaron’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Aaron’s by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Aaron’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.75. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aaron’s

About Aaron’s

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.