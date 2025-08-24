Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 132.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $233.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

INSP stock opened at $95.7980 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.92 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average is $144.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

