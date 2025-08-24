Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 808.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Mariner LLC grew its position in Itron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Itron by 2,000.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on Itron in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $441,589.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,301.45. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $60,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,357.45. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,879,397. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $126.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

