Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 303,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in uniQure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in uniQure by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,518.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,721.65. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $70,703.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,205.22. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,144 shares of company stock valued at $322,426 in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. uniQure N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

