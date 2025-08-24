Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 102,672 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 200.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,289.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6,352.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

