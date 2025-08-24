Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,695.10. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,460 shares of company stock worth $1,182,553 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $59.3020 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

