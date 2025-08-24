Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Unifirst Corporation $UNF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,318,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Unifirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Unifirst by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Unifirst by 27,715.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unifirst during the fourth quarter worth $6,461,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unifirst alerts:

Unifirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $178.7190 on Friday. Unifirst Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.34 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.56.

Unifirst Announces Dividend

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Unifirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Unifirst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price objective on Unifirst in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Unifirst in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $152.00 price target on Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $179.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNF

About Unifirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.