Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,412,443 Shares of 8×8 Inc $EGHT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $2,910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 404,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,009,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 393,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,218,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,014,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 334,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.49.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. 8×8 Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $267.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.85.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 24,271 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $49,755.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,950.65. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 103,826 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $185,848.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,781,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,669,463.17. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,741 shares of company stock valued at $615,895. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

