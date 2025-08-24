Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 338,963 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,963 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Aramark by 29.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,605,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aramark by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,986,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Aramark by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,690,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aramark by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,457,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,674,000 after purchasing an additional 105,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,186,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 420,528 shares during the period.

Aramark stock opened at $40.0180 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

